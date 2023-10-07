Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 6 college football slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Clemson Tigers that should be of interest to fans in South Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Stetson Hatters at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Samford Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Citadel Bulldogs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-21)
