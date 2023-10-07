Sean Murphy vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the NLDS.
He is back in action for the first time since September 30, when he went 0-for-2 against the Nationals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .251 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (61 of 106), with multiple hits 22 times (20.8%).
- He has homered in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37 games this year (34.9%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.253
|AVG
|.250
|.367
|OBP
|.364
|.441
|SLG
|.516
|19
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|38
|54/27
|K/BB
|44/22
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (4-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.