Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 7 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +50000, make them the second-longest shot in the NFL.
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Panthers are 31st in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Panthers have had the second-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the start to +50000.
- With odds of +50000, the Panthers have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- Carolina has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Panthers are totaling 282.5 yards per game offensively this season (25th in NFL), and they are allowing 313 yards per game (14th) on defense.
- The Panthers are totaling 16.8 points per game offensively this season (24th in NFL), and they are surrendering 25.5 points per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.
Panthers Impact Players
- In four games, Adam Thielen has 27 receptions for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs.
- Bryce Young has passed for 503 yards (167.7 per game), completing 65.0%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- Also, Young has rushed for 61 yards and zero scores.
- Miles Sanders has run for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In one game, Andy Dalton has passed for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 58.6%.
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Panthers' Brian Burns has registered 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his four games.
Panthers Player Futures
|D.J. Chark Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Brian Burns Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Jeremy Chinn Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Bryce Young MVP Odds
|Jaycee Horn Defensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|L 24-10
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|L 20-17
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|L 37-27
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|L 21-13
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+30000
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
