Saturday, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the NLDS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

In 82 of 138 games this year (59.4%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .255 AVG .273 .317 OBP .325 .397 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 34 RBI 31 56/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

