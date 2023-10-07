The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State sports the 38th-ranked offense this season (34.5 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 8.5 points allowed per game. Maryland has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 14th-best in points per game (38.6) and 16th-best in points surrendered per game (13.2).

See below as we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Ohio State Maryland 447.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (28th) 255.5 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.2 (49th) 149 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.4 (67th) 298.5 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.4 (19th) 3 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (5th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 1,055 yards (263.8 ypg) on 74-of-113 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 295 rushing yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has racked up 146 yards on 25 carries, scoring two times.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 17 catches for 336 yards (84 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Emeka Egbuka has caught 19 passes while averaging 65.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Cade Stover has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 17 grabs for 240 yards, an average of 60 yards per contest.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 1,464 yards on 111-of-169 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Roman Hemby has run for 309 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 12 catches, totaling 117 yards.

Colby McDonald has run for 204 yards across 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 319 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tai Felton has racked up 299 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Kaden Prather's 18 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 254 yards (50.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

