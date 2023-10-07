FC Juarez and CF Monterrey take the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Liga MX slate today.

Watch CF Monterrey vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez travels to match up with CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Atlas FC

Atlas FC is on the road to play Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Universo
Watch CF Pachuca vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL travels to face CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM journeys to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

  • Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Univision
