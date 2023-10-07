The Clemson Tigers (3-2) are 21-point favorites when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5 points for the game.

Clemson is putting up 35.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 40th, surrendering 20.8 points per contest. With 426.5 total yards per game on offense, Wake Forest ranks 46th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 46th, allowing 338.5 total yards per game.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Clemson vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -21 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -1600 +900

Clemson Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Tigers' offense struggle, ranking -20-worst in the FBS in total yards (395 total yards per game). They rank 52nd on the other side of the ball (296.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the Tigers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 56th in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 64th in scoring defense (19.7 points per game allowed).

Over Clemson's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 89th in passing offense (250 passing yards per game) and -19-worst in passing defense (228.3 passing yards per game allowed).

While the Tigers are fifth-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three games (145), they rank 24th-best on defense (68.3 rushing yards allowed) during that period.

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

Clemson has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Clemson has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

Clemson has played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 94.1%.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,239 yards (247.8 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 72 rushing yards on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has racked up 353 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone two times. He's also caught 17 passes for 96 yards (19.2 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 278 yards (55.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Brown's leads his squad with 314 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 289 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Antonio Williams' 15 catches are good enough for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

T.J. Parker has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also recording six TFL and 14 tackles.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 26 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Wade Woodaz leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up five tackles and two passes defended.

