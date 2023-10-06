South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Sumter County, South Carolina is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Palmetto Christian Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake City High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sumter, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
