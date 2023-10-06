High school football action in Sumter County, South Carolina is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumter County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Palmetto Christian Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Sumter, SC

Sumter, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake City High School at Lakewood High School