South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Broome High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaffney High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byrnes High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landrum High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
