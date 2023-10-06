Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 6
The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) in a matchup on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-10.5)
|54.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-11.5)
|54.5
|-465
|+350
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Wildcats have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Oklahoma State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
Kansas State & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
