South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Greenville County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Broome High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greer, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside Christian High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wren High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina High School at Travelers Rest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High Academy at Berea High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
