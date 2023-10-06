South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Dorchester County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cane Bay High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood Academy at First Baptist School of Charleston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: James Island, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
