Currently the Carolina Panthers have the third-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Panthers equally compared to the computer rankings, 30th in the NFL.

The Panthers were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the third-biggest change in the entire league.

The Panthers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.2%.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina is winless against the spread this year.

One Panthers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Carolina has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Panthers are totaling 282.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, surrendering 313 yards per game.

The Panthers are compiling 16.8 points per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank 25th defensively with 25.5 points allowed per game.

Panthers Impact Players

Adam Thielen has 27 catches for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Bryce Young has thrown for 503 yards (167.7 per game), completing 65.0%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Young has scored zero TDs and accumulated 61 yards.

Miles Sanders has rushed for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In one game, Andy Dalton has passed for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 58.6%.

As a playmaker on defense, the Panthers' Brian Burns has delivered 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his four games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +10000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +5000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings L 21-13 +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +10000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +50000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +900 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +5000 15 December 17 Falcons - +10000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

