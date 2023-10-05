NFL Week 5 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 14 matchups on the NFL's Week 5 slate, with the Patriots (-1) among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.
Best Week 5 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: New England -1 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New England by 5.7 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Las Vegas +1 vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Las Vegas by 1.5 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: October 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Indianapolis +1.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 5.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Houston +1.5 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 1.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: New York +1.5 vs. Denver
- Matchup: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 1.7 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Week 5 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 45 - Dallas vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 43.5 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 48.5 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Total: 44.5 points
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 38 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Total: 39.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 50.5 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 48.9 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 52.5 - Kansas City vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 43.3 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: October 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
