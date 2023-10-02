How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) square off at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants
- When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Seahawks vs. Giants Insights
- This year, the Seahawks rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (29) than the Giants give up (32.7).
- This year New York scores 15 fewer points per game (14.3) than Seattle allows (29.3).
- The Seahawks rack up 29 fewer yards per game (332.7), than the Giants allow per outing (361.7).
- New York collects 154 fewer yards per game (253.3) than Seattle allows (407.3).
- This season, the Seahawks average 104.3 yards per game on the ground, 33.7 fewer than the Giants allow per contest (138).
- New York rushes for 88 yards per game, 8.7 more yards than the 79.3 Seattle allows.
- This year, the Seahawks have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Giants' takeaways (0).
- This year New York has turned the ball over five times, two more than Seattle's takeaways (3).
Seahawks Away Performance
- Seattle picked up more passing yards in away games last season (248.9 per game) than it did overall (231.4), but it also gave up more (225.5 per game) than overall (211.5).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 30-13
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Detroit
|W 37-31
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Carolina
|W 37-27
|CBS
|10/2/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/15/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
Giants Home Performance
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Dallas
|L 40-0
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 31-28
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.