Something has to give when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup October 1, 2023 with the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers Insights

The Panthers put up 9.3 fewer points per game (18) than the Vikings surrender (27.3).

The Panthers collect 299.3 yards per game, 83 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Vikings give up.

This season Carolina racks up 99.3 yards per game on the ground, 21.4 fewer than Minnesota allows (120.7).

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).

Panthers Home Performance

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta L 24-10 FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans L 20-17 ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle L 37-27 CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami - CBS 10/29/2023 Houston - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.