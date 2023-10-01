How to Watch Panthers vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Something has to give when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup October 1, 2023 with the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak.
We have more info below
How to Watch Vikings vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights
- The Panthers put up 9.3 fewer points per game (18) than the Vikings surrender (27.3).
- The Panthers collect 299.3 yards per game, 83 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Vikings give up.
- This season Carolina racks up 99.3 yards per game on the ground, 21.4 fewer than Minnesota allows (120.7).
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (2).
Panthers Home Performance
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 24-10
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|New Orleans
|L 20-17
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Seattle
|L 37-27
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
