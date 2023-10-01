Miles Sanders was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Sanders' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Sanders has season stats of 41 rushes for 139 yards and one TD, picking up 3.4 yards per attempt. He also has 12 catches on 20 targets for 68 yards.

Miles Sanders Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 41 139 1 3.4 20 12 68 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0

