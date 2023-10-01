Will Jonathan Mingo Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jonathan Mingo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Mingo's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 4, Mingo has eight receptions for 64 yards -- 8.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.
Jonathan Mingo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- D.J. Chark (DNP/nir - rest): 5 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mingo 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|8
|64
|7
|0
|8.0
Mingo Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|8
|3
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|6
|3
|21
|0
