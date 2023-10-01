Will Chuba Hubbard find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings play in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has 78 yards on 12 carries (26 ypg).

Hubbard has also caught nine balls for 45 yards (15 per game).

Hubbard has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0

