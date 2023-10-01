Braves vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
The Atlanta Braves (104-57) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr., on a 14-game hitting streak, against the Washington Nationals (70-91) at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd and the Nationals will turn to Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd
- Dodd gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge
- The Nationals will send Rutledge (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
- Rutledge is trying to record his second quality start of the year.
- Rutledge will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.
Jackson Rutledge vs. Braves
- He will match up with a Braves team that is batting .276 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .502 (first in the league) with 305 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Rutledge has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .188.
