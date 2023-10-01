When the Carolina Panthers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, Adam Thielen will be up against a Vikings pass defense featuring Theo Jackson. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 35.1 11.7 8 47 7.55

Adam Thielen vs. Theo Jackson Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen paces his team with 211 receiving yards on 20 catches with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina's passing offense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 600 passing yards (200 per game) and 11th with four passing touchdowns.

The Panthers' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 18 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 21st with 898 total yards (299.3 per game).

Carolina carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 43 times per game (second in NFL).

In the red zone, the Panthers air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing four times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (40% red-zone pass rate), which ranks worst in the NFL.

Theo Jackson & the Vikings' Defense

Theo Jackson has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has five tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Minnesota is allowing the eighth-most yards in the league at 261.7 per game (785 total passing yards against).

The Vikings' points-against average on defense is 27.3 per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Theo Jackson Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Theo Jackson Rec. Targets 25 4 Def. Targets Receptions 20 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.6 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 211 5 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.3 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 64 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

