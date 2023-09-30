The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) are 12.5-point favorites when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The over/under is set at 63.5 points for the game.

Tennessee is putting up 35.0 points per game offensively this season (37th in the FBS), and is allowing 17.3 points per game (28th) on the other side of the ball. With 28.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Carolina ranks 70th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 82nd, giving up 26.5 points per game.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -12.5 -110 -110 63.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Week 5 SEC Betting Trends

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

In South Carolina's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

South Carolina has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

South Carolina has entered two games this season as the underdog by +340 or more and is in those contests.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has put up 1,242 passing yards, or 310.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.2% of his passes and has recorded seven touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 16.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Mario Anderson has rushed for 129 yards on 34 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Dakereon Joyner has run for 99 yards across 38 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with 12 catches for 71 yards.

Xavier Legette has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 556 (139.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Eddie Lewis has put up a 120-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 13 targets.

Trey Knox has racked up 113 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

T.J. Sanders has racked up 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 5.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

South Carolina's top-tackler, Debo Williams, has 27 tackles and 2.0 TFL this year.

Xzavier McLeod has a team-leading one interception to go along with one pass defended.

