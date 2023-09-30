South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) will meet a fellow SEC opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Gamecocks are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup.
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|63.5
|-500
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|63.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Kansas vs Texas
- Clemson vs Syracuse
- UAB vs Tulane
- Baylor vs UCF
- USC vs Colorado
- Florida vs Kentucky
- Temple vs Tulsa
- Cincinnati vs BYU
- Louisville vs NC State
- Utah vs Oregon State
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- Boise State vs Memphis
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- South Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Tennessee has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Volunteers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.