The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) will meet a fellow SEC opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Gamecocks are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-12.5) 63.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-12.5) 63.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

South Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tennessee has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Volunteers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.