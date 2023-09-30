When the Tennessee Volunteers match up with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Volunteers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) Tennessee 33, South Carolina 20

Week 5 SEC Predictions

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Gamecocks' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.

In theGamecocks' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in South Carolina games this year is 6.0 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers an 81.8% chance to win.

The Volunteers have two wins against the spread this season.

Tennessee has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

Tennessee games this season have posted an average total of 57.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Gamecocks vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 35.0 17.3 37.5 13.5 16.0 29.0 South Carolina 28.8 26.5 42.0 25.5 14.0 24.0

