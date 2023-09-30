The college football slate in Week 5 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome, a must-watch for fans in South Carolina.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-7)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Western Carolina Catamounts at Citadel Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Gibbs Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Kennesaw State Owls at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Buccaneer Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-12.5)

