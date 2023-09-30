The Clemson Tigers (2-2), with the 13th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) and the 16th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Orange are 7-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 5 Odds

Clemson vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Clemson has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Syracuse has won two games against the spread this season.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

