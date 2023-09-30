The Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-3) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

With 156.3 yards of total offense per game (0-worst) and 512 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Charleston Southern has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. Kennesaw State ranks 63rd with 347.8 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 71st with 367.8 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Charleston Southern vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Charleston Southern vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Kennesaw State 156.3 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (50th) 512 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.8 (86th) 80.3 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (60th) 76 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (56th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has 213 passing yards for Charleston Southern, completing 50% of his passes and three interceptions this season.

TJ Ruff has 186 rushing yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, JD Moore has carried the ball 38 times for 150 yards (37.5 per game) and one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' 61 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered five catches.

Fred Highsmith has caught three passes for 37 yards (9.3 yards per game) this year.

Tyree Taylor has a total of 36 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three passes.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has thrown for 784 yards (196 ypg) to lead Kennesaw State, completing 55.1% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 224 yards (56 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Gabriel Benyard is a key figure in this offense, with 95 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown and 293 receiving yards (73.3 per game) on 12 catches with four touchdowns

Blake Bohannon has put together a 132-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on 10 targets.

Isaac Foster's 11 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 111 yards (27.8 ypg).

