In the matchup between the Kennesaw State Owls and Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, September 30 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Owls to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Charleston Southern vs. Kennesaw State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Kennesaw State (-1) 51.7 Kennesaw State 26, Charleston Southern 25

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, five of Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last season.

Owls games hit the over nine out of 11 times last year.

Buccaneers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 14.5 42 10 12.5 19 71.5 Kennesaw State 23.3 20.5 33 19 13.5 22

