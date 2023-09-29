South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
York County, South Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Clover High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York Comprehensive High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blythewood High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Catawba Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
