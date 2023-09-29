There is high school football competition in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Spartanburg High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC Conference: 5A - Region 2

5A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakbrook Preparatory at Wardlaw Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Johnston, SC

Johnston, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapman High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Landrum High School at Chesnee High School