South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orangeburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whale Branch High School at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rowesville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
