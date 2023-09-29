Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +240 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 10.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +100 -120

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 95 of the 144 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this contest.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 90 of those games (90-66-3).

The Braves have collected a 17-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.7% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 51-27 52-29 30-23 73-33 80-47 23-9

