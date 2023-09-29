High school football is happening this week in Aiken County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Fox Creek High School at Silver Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Aiken High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Aiken High School at North Augusta High School