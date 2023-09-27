Travis d'Arnaud vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (hitting .135 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .227 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25 games this season (36.2%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|40
|.208
|AVG
|.240
|.283
|OBP
|.291
|.436
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|19/11
|K/BB
|41/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 173 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (8-10) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering four hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.24 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
