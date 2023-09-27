Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cubs on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 103 RBI (211 total hits). He's also swiped 68 bases.
- He has a slash line of .335/.414/.598 so far this year.
- Acuna hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .356 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 21
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 167 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 53 home runs and 103 walks. He has driven in 134 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .281/.389/.604 on the year.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 21
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has collected 149 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .309/.359/.533 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has collected 174 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 41 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.351/.389 on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 23
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
