Sean Murphy vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Cubs
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .258.
- In 59.2% of his 103 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 37 games this year (35.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.266
|AVG
|.250
|.373
|OBP
|.364
|.463
|SLG
|.516
|19
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|38
|52/24
|K/BB
|44/22
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (16-5) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.