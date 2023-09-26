Matt Olson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (166) this season while batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 108 of 156 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 47 times (30.1%).
- Looking at the 156 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 45 of them (28.8%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has had an RBI in 74 games this season (47.4%), including 34 multi-RBI outings (21.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 59.0% of his games this year (92 of 156), with two or more runs 29 times (18.6%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|81
|.298
|AVG
|.266
|.404
|OBP
|.374
|.647
|SLG
|.570
|41
|XBH
|42
|27
|HR
|26
|67
|RBI
|66
|73/48
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 30th of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
