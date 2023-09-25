The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) play at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Insights (2022)

The Eagles put up 28.1 points per game last season, seven more than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (21.1).

Last year Tampa Bay racked up just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.4) than Philadelphia gave up (20.2).

The Eagles racked up 64.8 more yards per game (389.1) than the Buccaneers gave up per matchup (324.3) last year.

Tampa Bay collected 45.2 more yards per game (346.7) than Philadelphia gave up per outing (301.5) last year.

The Eagles rushed for 147.6 yards per game last year, 26.9 more than the 120.7 the Buccaneers allowed per contest.

Last year Tampa Bay rushed for 44.7 fewer yards per game (76.9) than Philadelphia allowed per contest (121.6).

The Eagles had 19 giveaways last year, while the Buccaneers had 20 takeaways.

Last year Tampa Bay had 22 turnovers, five fewer than Philadelphia had takeaways (27).

Eagles Away Performance (2022)

On the road last year, the Eagles scored more points (29.4 per game) than overall (28.1). But they also allowed more (21.9 per game) than overall (20.2).

The Eagles picked up 398.3 yards per game on the road (9.2 more than overall), and conceded 318.4 on the road (16.9 more than overall).

Philadelphia accumulated 252.9 passing yards per game on the road last season (11.4 more than overall), and allowed 186.6 away from home (6.8 more than overall).

The Eagles accumulated fewer rushing yards away from home (145.4 per game) than they did overall (147.6), and allowed more (131.8 per game) than overall (121.6).

The Eagles converted more third downs in away games in 2022 (50%) than they did overall (45.9%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (42.7%) than overall (38.6%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New England W 25-20 CBS 9/14/2023 Minnesota W 34-28 Amazon Prime Video 9/25/2023 at Tampa Bay - ABC 10/1/2023 Washington - FOX 10/8/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 10/15/2023 at New York - FOX

Buccaneers Home Performance (2022)

The Buccaneers scored 21.4 points per game at home (three more than overall) last season, and allowed 22.2 at home (1.1 more than overall).

The Buccaneers picked up 377.3 yards per game at home (30.6 more than overall) and gave up 318.9 at home (5.4 fewer than overall).

Tampa Bay accumulated 311 passing yards per game at home (41.2 more than overall), and gave up 214.7 at home (11.1 more than overall).

The Buccaneers accumulated 66.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.6 fewer than overall), and conceded 104.2 rushing yards at home (16.5 fewer than overall).

The Buccaneers converted 43.8% of third downs at home (6.4% more than overall), and conceded on 40.5% at home (3.6% more than overall).

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Minnesota W 20-17 CBS 9/17/2023 Chicago W 27-17 FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia - ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit - FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta - FOX

