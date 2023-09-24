Panthers vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 3
Going into their game against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1), the Carolina Panthers (0-2) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:05 PM on Sunday, September 24 at Lumen Field.
Last time out, the Panthers lost 20-17 to the New Orleans Saints.
The Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in their most recent outing, winning 37-31.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Pectoral
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chandler Wooten
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Houston
|OLB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Amare Barno
|OLB
|Thigh
|Full Participation In Practice
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Toe
|Out
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Evan Brown
|C
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Devin Bush Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quandre Diggs
|FS
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|Chest
|Doubtful
|Will Dissly
|TE
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Toe
|Out
|Julian Love
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Questionable
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Derick Hall
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 3 Injury Reports
- Click here for Titans vs Browns
- Click here for Patriots vs Jets
- Click here for Broncos vs Dolphins
- Click here for Falcons vs Lions
- Click here for Bills vs Commanders
Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Seahawks or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Season Insights (2022)
- While the Panthers ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, they were a little less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).
- Carolina totaled 20.4 points per game offensively last year (20th in NFL), and it gave up 22 points per game (19th) on defense.
- The Panthers ranked fourth-worst in passing offense last season (176.2 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 22nd with 227.5 passing yards allowed per game.
- Carolina totaled 130 rushing yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it allowed 122.6 rushing yards per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Panthers ranked 24th in the NFL with a -4 turnover margin last season after forcing 17 turnovers (27th in the NFL) and committing 21 (eighth in the NFL).
Panthers vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-225), Panthers (+185)
- Total: 42 points
Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.