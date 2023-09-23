The VMI Keydets (1-2) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the Wofford Terriers (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (10.7 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 42nd with 24.3 points allowed per game. Wofford ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (197.3), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 99th in the FCS with 426 total yards surrendered per contest.

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wofford vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Wofford vs. VMI Key Statistics

Wofford VMI 197.3 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (78th) 426 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.7 (68th) 98.3 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.7 (107th) 99 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.7 (53rd) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston leads Wofford with 218 yards on 26-of-47 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 54 rushing yards (18 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Ryan Ingram is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 133 yards, or 44.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

J.T. Smith Jr. has piled up 56 yards (on 13 carries).

Tyler Parker has registered one receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 75 (25 yards per game). He's been targeted one times and has one touchdown.

Kyle Pinnix has five receptions (on two targets) for a total of 61 yards (20.3 yards per game) this year.

Kyle Watkins' eight receptions (on six targets) have netted him 56 yards (18.7 ypg).

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has 459 yards passing for VMI, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Raymond, has carried the ball 30 times for 134 yards (44.7 per game).

This season, Hunter Rice has carried the ball 32 times for 94 yards (31.3 per game).

Aidan Twombly's leads his squad with 164 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chance Knox has caught 13 passes while averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Egypt Nelson has been the target of three passes and racked up three receptions for 107 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed VMI or Wofford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.