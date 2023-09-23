SEC opponents meet when the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina is putting up 410.3 yards per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and rank 106th on defense, yielding 406 yards allowed per game. With 31 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 61st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 76th, allowing 24 points per contest.

Below in this article, we give all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

South Carolina Mississippi State 410.3 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.3 (100th) 406 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (93rd) 53 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (48th) 357.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (117th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has racked up 954 yards (318 ypg) on 77-of-108 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Dakereon Joyner has racked up 75 yards on 28 carries while finding the end zone three times. He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Mario Anderson has racked up 41 yards on eight attempts.

Xavier Legette's 367 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has totaled 22 catches and one touchdown.

Eddie Lewis has hauled in seven passes while averaging 37.3 yards per game.

O'Mega Blake has a total of 93 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 492 yards on 44-of-74 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 325 yards (108.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his nine receptions this season are good for 90 yards.

Michael Wright has totaled 97 yards on seven carries.

Lideatrick Griffin's 132 receiving yards (44 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore's four catches (on five targets) have netted him 59 yards (19.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Carolina or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.