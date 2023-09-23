The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) visit the Citadel Bulldogs (0-3) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

South Carolina State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 7.7 points per game. The defense ranks 97th in the FCS (36.3 points allowed per game). Citadel has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (3.3 per game) and sixth-worst in points surrendered (46 per game).

South Carolina State vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Citadel Key Statistics

South Carolina State Citadel 220 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234 (106th) 474 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 508 (124th) 147.7 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.3 (57th) 72.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.7 (124th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has 150 pass yards for South Carolina State, completing 45.7% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Jawarn Howell has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 146 yards on the ground.

This season, Andre Washington Jr. has carried the ball 25 times for 90 yards (30 per game) and one touchdown.

Keshawn Toney's team-high 80 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 12 targets) with one touchdown.

Jordan Smith has put up a 68-yard season so far, reeling in six passes on eight targets.

Richard Bailey has a total of 39 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Dustin Fletcher has compiled 201 yards (100.5 per game) while completing 69% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Cooper Wallace is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 163 yards, or 54.3 per game.

Johnny Crawford III has racked up 78 yards (on 25 attempts).

Tyson Trottier has registered one receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 75 (25 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times and has one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips has caught three passes and compiled 43 receiving yards (14.3 per game).

Tyler Cherry has racked up 31 reciving yards (10.3 ypg) this season.

