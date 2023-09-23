In the contest between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Carolina State vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Carolina State (-4.1) 50.5 South Carolina State 27, Citadel 23

Week 4 MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The South Carolina State Bulldogs won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, six of South Carolina State Bulldogs games hit the over.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Citadel Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Citadel Bulldogs games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina State 7.7 36.3 -- -- 8 36 Citadel 3.3 46 7 56 1.5 41

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.