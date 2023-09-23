SoCon opponents match up when the Furman Paladins (2-1) and the Mercer Bears (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 20th-worst in the FCS (450.7 yards allowed per game), Furman has had more success offensively, ranking 52nd in the FCS offensively averaging 367.7 yards per game. With 323.7 total yards per game on offense, Mercer ranks 70th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 89th, allowing 407.0 total yards per contest.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Furman vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Furman Mercer 367.7 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (65th) 450.7 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.0 (93rd) 144.3 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (53rd) 223.3 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.0 (84th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 538 yards, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 136 yards (45.3 ypg) on 37 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has racked up 152 yards on 43 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Ben Ferguson's 141 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has totaled seven catches.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 129 yards so far this campaign.

Kyndel Dean has a total of 119 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 521 yards on 41-of-65 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 90 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 27 times for 140 yards (46.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ty James has collected 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 232 (77.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Devron Harper has recorded 170 receiving yards (56.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Travion Solomon's three targets have resulted in three catches for 23 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Furman or Mercer gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.