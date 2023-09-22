South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Florence High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clover High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.