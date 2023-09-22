If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Florence High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clover High School at Boiling Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs, SC Conference: 5A - Region 3

5A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spartanburg High School at Mauldin High School