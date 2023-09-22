South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newberry County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Newberry County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newberry County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Whitmire High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.