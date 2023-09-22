South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fairfield County, South Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
W W King Academy at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.