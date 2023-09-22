Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Chesterfield County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Anson Senior High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Pageland, SC

Pageland, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Latta High School at Cheraw High School