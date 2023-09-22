The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dominic Smith have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +200 odds to upset. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9.5 -110 -110 -2.5 -105 -115

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread. For three consecutive games, Atlanta and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that stretch being nine runs.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 138 total times this season. They've finished 90-48 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Atlanta has a 25-7 record (winning 78.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-64-3).

The Braves have a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-27 50-28 29-22 69-33 77-46 21-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.