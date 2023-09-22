South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Berkeley County, South Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
St. James High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cross High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Johns Christian Academy at Thomas Heyward Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
